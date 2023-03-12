63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern women's basketball heading to March Madness tournament

1 hour 2 minutes 57 seconds ago Sunday, March 12 2023 Mar 12, 2023 March 12, 2023 7:43 PM March 12, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - After winning the SWAC championship, the Southern women's basketball team is heading to the March madness tournament. 

Trending News

The Jaguars will take on Sacred Heart in the 16-seed play in games to get a spot in the big dance. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days