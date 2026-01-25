Latest Weather Blog
Southern women's basketball dominates, men fall in heartbreaker to Arkansas - Pine Bluff
BATON ROUGE - Both Southern basketball teams were back in action in the F.G. Clark Activity Center on Saturday afternoon taking on Arkansas - Pine Bluff.
The women's team allowed the Golden Lions to get within striking distance a few times, but eventually dominated and won 80-65. The lady Jags were led by Demya Porter who had 19 points.
The Southern men's team went back and forth with UAPB for the entire game. Four different players scored in double figures for the Jags, led by Fazl Oshodi who had 17 points.
Southern got within one after a pair of free throws, but Oshodi's game-winning three-pointer was no good in the final seconds. Southern fell 75-74 to UAPB.
The men's team is back in action on Tuesday in the Mini Dome against Mississippi Valley State at 6 p.m.
Trending News
The women's team are on the road Thursday when they take on Jackson State at 6 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2 dead following house fire in West Baton Rouge on Maple Street
-
Lutcher man sentenced to 25 years following 2020 officer-involved shooting
-
Man arrested for alleged armed robbery facing additional drug charges following investigation
-
3 arrested in connection with sexual assault of a juvenile in Port...
-
13-year-old struck by gunfire while inside home on North Ardenwood Drive
Sports Video
-
LSU gymnastics posts highest score of the season in home opening win...
-
No. 1 OT recruit in transfer portal Jordan Seaton commits to LSU
-
NFL Hall of Famer speaks to student-athletes at Glen Oaks High School
-
LSU legend D.D. Breaux's 40-plus year career to be highlighted in new...
-
LSU baseball approaches opening day