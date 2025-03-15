70°
Southern women's basketball beats Alcorn State 64-44 to win the SWAC Tournament Championship
ATLANTA, Ga. - The Southern women's basketball team has punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament after defeating Alcorn State to win the SWAC Tournament Championship. The final score was 64-44.
Southern had three players score in double digits, led by DK Sanders, Soniyah Reed and Tionna Lidge who all scored 11 points.
This is Southern's second SWAC Tournament Championship in the last three years, and it's the third title under head coach Carlos Funchess.
The Lady Jaguars will head back to Baton Rouge and await their post season fate in March Madness. The NCAA Selection Show is Sunday at 7 p.m.
