Southern wins 3rd straight, beating rival Alcorn 21-17

43 minutes 20 seconds ago Saturday, October 15 2022 Oct 15, 2022 October 15, 2022 9:15 PM October 15, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

BATON ROUGE - The Southern Jaguars got their third straight win in a row, beating rival Alcorn 21-17 on the Bluff. 

Southern scored all three of their touchdowns in the first half, quarterback BeSean McCray had 226 total yards of offense and two scores for the night. 

The Southern defense sealed the game, only allowing three points in the second half, and getting a crucial 4th down stop with one minute remaining in the game.

Southern improves to 4-2 on the year, and 3-1 in SWAC play. The Jags are now in first place in the SWAC West, and will play Virginia Lynchburg next week for homecoming. 

