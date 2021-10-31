Southern upsets Alcorn for first win over Braves since 2016

Southern upsets Alcorn for the first time since 2016 by the score of 38-35. Freshman kicker Luke Jackson hit a 47 yard field goal with 1 second left. The Jaguars improve to 4-4 on the year and give the Braves their first SWAC loss of the season.

The Jags were led by quarterback Bubba McDaniel who had 317 total yards and 1 score, and running back Jerodd Sims who had 76 yards and 3 rushing touchdowns.

Southern gain momentum in the first half by forcing two fumbles, which led to two scores. The Jaguars will look to continue this momentum as they face another tough opponent next week in Florida A&M.