Southern University students among those hurt in deadly shooting at Houston club

Amariah Pridgen (Photo via KTRK)

HOUSTON - A pair of Southern University students were among the victims rushed to a Texas hospital after a mass shooting over the weekend.

Harris County deputies swarmed the Touch Lounge in Houston after roughly 50 shots were fired in the parking lot outside the club around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators believe multiple people showed up in a car and started shooting, at least one of them using an AK-47. No arrests have been made, and the circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

"Maybe there was some type of beef before inside the club that spilled out. At this point we don't know that," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

One person was killed, and four others were taken to a hospital. Multiple victims were believed to have Baton Rouge ties.

Among those hospitalized were Amariah Pridgen and Tamaya Smothers, both identified as students at Southern University, according to KTRK. Pridgen's family said she was still fighting for her life in the hospital Wednesday.

Pridgen's parents told KTRK they woke up to a phone call Sunday morning and made the hours-long drive to Houston.

"Me and my wife just woke up panicking. We live in Louisiana, so it was a four-hour ride. We just jumped in the car and drove down here," Clarence Pridgen said.

Pridgen's father, a veteran, said he was disturbed when he saw the shooting scene for himself.

"Just to see and know that's my baby's blood on the ground. It's so much blood. You don't know (which) is hers. Blood is all over the side of this truck. I'm ex-military, and this is just like a war zone," Pridgen told KTRK.

Southern University confirmed the students' enrollment but said it was still gathering information about what happened.