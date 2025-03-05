DA: Hazing charges certain, homicide-related charges possibility after death of Southern student

BATON ROUGE - District Attorney Hillar Moore said that hazing and homicide charges are possible surrounding the death of a Southern University student who died in an alleged hazing incident Thursday.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit uncovered that junior Caleb Wilson was in a warehouse with members of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity in the early hours of Feb. 27 when he was punched in the chest and became unconscious. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

The warehouse was being leased by several businesses including Runner's Courier Service, which is owned by Metro Councilman Cleve Dunn Jr., and California Hardwood by Todd Smith. Both Smith and his son are members of the Omega fraternity.

Southern University has begun the student judiciary process to possibly take disciplinary action toward students. The school's announcement comes hours before family and friends will gather for candlelight vigils to remember Wilson's life. He was majoring in mechanical engineering and a trumpet player for the Human Jukebox.

After Wilson's death, all membership intake activities for fraternities, sororities and student clubs were paused. University spokesperson said all organizations on campus are required to undergo rigorous anti-hazing training.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating Wilson's death. No arrests have been made.