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Southern baseball beats Texas Southern, advances to SWAC semi-finals

2 hours 53 minutes 49 seconds ago Friday, May 22 2026 May 22, 2026 May 22, 2026 11:22 PM May 22, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Ben Dackiw

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Southern baseball has earned a rematch with Florida A&M. After a lengthy delay, the Jaguars beat Texas Southern 6-4 to advance to the SWAC tournament semi-finals.

The Jags opened the game with a five-run first inning, but struggled offensively after that. Southern loaded the bases in the fourth and fifth innings, and did not bring a runner across to score in either frame. Both innings ended with a Southern strikeout.

The last run the Jaguars scored on the night came in the bottom of the seventh. Xavier Bradley touched home while Jaylon Lucky grounded into a double play. The single run in the seventh, along with the five-run first was enough to push the Jags to the win

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The Jags will play FAMU on Saturday, May 23, at noon.

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