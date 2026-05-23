Southern baseball beats Texas Southern, advances to SWAC semi-finals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Southern baseball has earned a rematch with Florida A&M. After a lengthy delay, the Jaguars beat Texas Southern 6-4 to advance to the SWAC tournament semi-finals.

The Jags opened the game with a five-run first inning, but struggled offensively after that. Southern loaded the bases in the fourth and fifth innings, and did not bring a runner across to score in either frame. Both innings ended with a Southern strikeout.

The last run the Jaguars scored on the night came in the bottom of the seventh. Xavier Bradley touched home while Jaylon Lucky grounded into a double play. The single run in the seventh, along with the five-run first was enough to push the Jags to the win

The Jags will play FAMU on Saturday, May 23, at noon.