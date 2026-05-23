Popular Kentwood barbecue restaurant left severely burned following Saturday morning fire

KENTWOOD — A popular barbecue restaurant in Kentwood was left severely burned following an early Saturday morning fire.

Officials said Hart's Bar-B-Que and Seafood caught fire around 12:30 a.m., leaving the restaurant with "much" damage.

"Hart's Bar-B-Que has been one of Kentwood's thriving businesses for many years and supporting it was not a problem, because everyone loved them some Hart's Bar-B-Que and all of the foods and trimmings that came with it," Kentwood Mayor Irma Gordon wrote on social media.

Kentwood officials ask that the public use caution in the area.