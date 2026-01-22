Southern University shifts to remote learning Monday due to weekend winter storm

BATON ROUGE - Southern University is shifting classes to remote learning on Monday in preparation of a winter storm this weekend.

Southern issued a statement on Twitter/X saying the Baton Rouge campus will be remote on Monday, with campus dining services will be available in Dunn Hall from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Normal operations are slated to resume on Tuesday, January 27.