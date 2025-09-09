82°
Southern University's matchup against Bethune-Cookman changes venues; no longer in NFL stadium
BATON ROUGE — Southern University's football game against Bethune-Cookman — Oct. 11's Tampa Bay Football Classic — is changing venues.
The game, which was originally announced to take place at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Raymond James Stadium, will now be a home game for the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats, the Florida school said in a statement.
The game will now happen at Daytona Municipal Stadium.
"A positive fan experience is a critical part of Bethune-Cookman Athletics and the Wildcats Football program. It is the mission of our department to ensure Wildcat Nation is provided with the very best amenities, atmosphere, and fan experience as it relates to Bethune-Cookman Football," the school said.
