78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern University's Human Jukebox to take the field for Super Bowl performance in New Orleans

1 hour 37 minutes 37 seconds ago Tuesday, February 04 2025 Feb 4, 2025 February 04, 2025 1:01 PM February 04, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — Southern University's marching band will perform at the Super Bowl this weekend in New Orleans, marking the fifth time the Human Jukebox performed at the big game.

Kedric Taylor, the band's director, announced the performance during a Tuesday appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show. The band was in Los Angeles for the Honda Battle of the Bands, an annual exhibition featuring bands from HBCUs at SoFi Stadium.

Two of the previous times the band performed in the Super Bowl were in New Orleans — Super Bowl IV in 1970 and Super Bowl XV in 1981. The Human Jukebox most recently performed at last year's Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

Trending News

The New York Times reported that the performance will not be during the halftime show, but before Jon Batiste sings the national anthem. Southern has not yet confirmed this information. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days