Report: President Trump to attend Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans this weekend
NEW ORLEANS — President Donald Trump will attend Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on Sunday, a White House official told NBC News on Tuesday.
Ahead of the game, Trump will sit down for a pre-game interview with Fox News' Bret Baier, NBC also reported.
Trump's attendance at the game comes after an enhanced security operation led by state, local and national officials was announced in the aftermath of a terror attack that killed 14 people and injured dozens in Bourbon Street on Jan. 1.
