Southern University's Human Jukebox to take the field for Super Bowl performance in New Orleans

BATON ROUGE — Southern University's marching band will perform at the Super Bowl this weekend in New Orleans, marking the fifth time the Human Jukebox performed at the big game.

Kedric Taylor, the band's director, announced the performance during a Tuesday appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show. The band was in Los Angeles for the Honda Battle of the Bands, an annual exhibition featuring bands from HBCUs at SoFi Stadium.

Two of the previous times the band performed in the Super Bowl were in New Orleans — Super Bowl IV in 1970 and Super Bowl XV in 1981. The Human Jukebox most recently performed at last year's Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

The New York Times reported that the performance will not be during the halftime show, but before Jon Batiste sings the national anthem. Southern has not yet confirmed this information.