VIDEO: Texas teenager missing since Christmas Eve believed to be in 'imminent danger'

Tuesday, December 30 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities in Bexar County, Texas, are searching for a missing 19-year-old last seen early Christmas Eve. 

Camila Mendoza Olmos is believed to be in "imminent danger" after she was last seen next to her car outside her family's home that morning. 

The sheriff's office says it has conducted multiple searches with ground teams, drones and cadaver dogs, with the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security joining the search as well. 

Over the weekend, 60 to 70 volunteers searched near the home. 

The sheriff said that he wants Olmos to know that her family and friends love her. 

"In the past, Camila has expressed some suicidal ideations. And so again, we're hoping that that's not, that's not what's occurring here. So what we're hopeful of is if she does see this, that really nothing has occurred that can't be fixed, and she's got people here that love her very, very much," Olmos said.

