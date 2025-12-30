51°
West Baton Rouge deputies ask for help identifying alleged package thief
PORT ALLEN — The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office has asked for the public's help identifying an alleged package thief.
According to WBRSO, a man was caught on security cameras turning off the power at a local business on Lobdell Highway before taking an Amazon package that had been delivered after hours.
WBRSO said the alleged theft happened on Nov. 25.
Anyone who recognizes the man should call WBRSO at 225-382-5200 or 225-343-9234.
