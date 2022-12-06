Southern University's Human Jukebox inks apparel deal with Starter

BATON ROUGE - The Human Jukebox, Southern University's famous marching band, has signed a deal with Starter to launch its new HBCU line of apparel.

The Human Jukebox formally announced the deal Tuesday, but the partnership technically debuted over the weekend during Southern's halftime performance at the Bayou Classic in New Orleans.

Starter, known for merging sports culture with pop culture, teamed up with The Human Jukebox to launch its new HBCU series for 2023. This kickoff launched with exclusive apparel for the Human Jukebox that was displayed at this year’s Bayou Classic’s Battle of the Bands. pic.twitter.com/8j5I8YXGiu — Southern University Human Jukebox (@SU_HumanJukebox) December 5, 2022

Starter's new series focusing on historically Black colleges will officially launch in 2023.