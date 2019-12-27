Southern University's Human Jukebox band leaves for Laker's halftime performance & Rose Parade

BATON ROUGE - On Thursday night, Southern University's Human Jukebox band left Baton Rouge to make their way to Los Angeles where they'll be performing at the Mavericks vs. Laker's halftime show.

After that, the band's travels continue with a stop in Pasadena, California where they'll perform in the 2020 Rose Parade.

Earlier this month, the public assisted the band by supporting its ‘SU Marching Band: Road to the Rose Parade’ initiative, a fund created to provide monetary assistance to the Human Jukebox's trip to California.