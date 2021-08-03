79°
Latest Weather Blog
Southern University's football program reaches 100 percent vaccination rate
BATON ROUGE - Southern University's football program, including players and coaching staff, have reached 100% vaccination.
Head Coach Jason Rollins said Tuesday the vaccination rate comes as his team gears up to enter their 2021 season.
SU Jaguar Head FB Coach Jason Rollins says entire team and coaching staff is 100% vaccinated heading into the 2021 season @SouthernUsports pic.twitter.com/N6LpxqS2kZ— Michael Cauble (@Cauble) August 3, 2021
