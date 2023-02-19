Latest Weather Blog
Southern University mourns death of alumnus, former US ambassador to South Africa James A. Joseph
BATON ROUGE - Southern University has shared a statement mourning the loss of alumnus and former U.S. ambassador to South Africa James A. Joseph.
The university announced Sunday morning that Joseph died on Friday, Feb. 17, at the age of 88.
"Ambassador Joseph's life of service has been a gift to this nation and the world," said Dennis J. Shields, president-chancellor of the Southern University System. "His commitment and contributions to the academy and leadership development were immeasurable."
Joseph graduated from Southern University and A&M College with a bachelor's degree in political science in 1956. He would further his education by earning a divinity degree from Yale University.
A member of the Louisiana Political Hall of Fame, Joseph held numerous roles in business, higher education, philanthropy, and government. Including serving as Under Secretary for the U.S. Department of the Interior from 1977 to 1981, as an adviser to four U.S. presidents and as chairman of the Louisiana Disaster Recovery Foundation after Hurricane Katrina.
Joseph was appointed by former President Bill Clinton to serve as ambassador to South Africa, serving in the role from 1996 to 2000.
