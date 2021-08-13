Southern University marching band, Human Jukebox, touting a 95% vaccination rate

BATON ROUGE - Members of Southern University's Human Jukebox marching band plan to be COVID ready by the time they take their first road trip at the end of the month by having a vaccination rate of more than 95%.

"If they see that we are leading the pack by getting vaccinated, it'll encourage and help other people understand the importance of being vaccinated," Band Director Kedric Taylor said.

Friday, 32 band members got at least their first dose of the vaccine. The Baton Rouge Mayor's office organized the event, and the Lousiana National Guard administered vaccines.

"It wasn't really necessary until now. I needed for the band to travel

and all those things, so it became necessary pretty quick," said Xavier Brown, who plays trumpet for the band.

His fellow horn player Comoor Fagin waited until now to get the shot because he has reservations about the vaccine.

"At first, I was a little skeptical about it. Then I realized I had to do my part in order to get everything back on track, to how it used to be," Fagin said.

Band members not vaccinated will be allowed travel with the Jukebox,

but they will be tested for COVID at least twice a week.

The Jukebox heads to Houston, TX later this month for a battle of the bands competition.

The mayor's office also provided those who got their shots Friday with an "I got vaccinated" t-shirt and a $10-visa card.