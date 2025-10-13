Latest Weather Blog
Southern University Jazz Ensemble performing with famous jazz trombonist during Jazz Concert Series
BATON ROUGE — Southern University's Jazz Ensemble is performing with trombonist Delfeayo Marsalis and The Uptown Jazz Orchestra during its second annual Jazz Concert Series on Monday.
The event, which coincides with this week's Homecoming activities, aims to enhance the students' performance in the SU Jazz Ensemble's musical experiences, as well as using music as a medium for economic development that extends beyond the classroom.
"The jazz ensemble dates back to 1969 when clarinetist Alvin Batiste started it. At one point, they did a tour of the United States and West Africa — that was back in the '70s," ensemble director Roderick Paulin said. "We're building on that legacy of jazz programs on the collegiate level."
The ensemble's performance at Tourgee A. DeBose Hall on Southern's Campus is at noon on Monday.
