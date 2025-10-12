Latest Weather Blog
Southern kicks off Homecoming Week with parade - Check out the list of events for the week
BATON ROUGE - Southern University's Homecoming week kicked off on Saturday with a week's worth of events in store, including a parade that took place on Sunday.
Don't miss out on all the fun festivities.
Here's a full list of the events for the week:
Saturday Oct. 11
-Campus Decoration and Cleanup at 12:00 p.m.
Sunday Oct. 12
-Homecoming Parade at 1:00 p.m.
-Rhythm and Roots: SU Family Day at 3:00 p.m.
Monday Oct. 13
-Ecumenical Service at 10:00 a.m.
-Ride or Dye at 12:00 p.m.
-The Fast Lane Fashion Show at 7:00 p.m.
-Comedy Show at 9:00 p.m.
Tuesday Oct. 14
-Conversations on the Bluff: Speaker Series at 11:00 a.m.
-Mind Your Manners at 11:00 a.m.
-Homecoming Concert at 7:00 p.m.
Trending News
Wednesday Oct. 15
-Health Fair at 11:00 a.m.
-Pretty Wednesday at 12:00 p.m.
-Miss SU Coronation at 6:00 p.m.
Thursday Oct. 16
-Jag Fresh Market at 10:00 a.m.
-John B. Cade Poetry Slam Author's Rowe at 10:00 a.m.
-Alumni/Student Mixer at 11:00 a.m.
-40 Under 40 at 5:00 p.m.
-The Bluff is Hot: A Blazing Bonfire at 7:00 p.m.
Friday Oct. 17
-Alumni Day Party at 11:00 a.m.
-Pep Rally at 12:00 p.m.
-Greek Rowe Darty at 3:00 p.m.
-SU AG Vino on the Bluff at 6:00 p.m.
-Break the Stage Step Show at 7:00 p.m.
Saturday Oct. 18
-Gameday Block Party at 1:00 p.m.
-Homecoming Game at 4:00 p.m.