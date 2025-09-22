Southern University reopens John W. Fisher Hall after evacuation due to 'suspicious item'

UPDATE: Southern University reopened Fisher Hall just before 1 p.m. after determining that there was no threat. The building was originally evacuated after a "suspicious item was found alongside" the building Monday morning, according to a Southern spokesperson. Read our original story below.

BATON ROUGE — Southern University evacuated John W. Fisher Hall on Monday morning, "out of an abundance of caution," the school said in a news release.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Fisher Hall and the surrounding area are being evacuated immediately. We ask all students, faculty, staff, and visitors to avoid the area until further notice," the statement read.

Any courses held in Fisher Hall will now meet "in synchronous and virtual modality" until further notice.

Southern did not explain the reason the building was closed.