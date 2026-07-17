Southern University board votes to rename baseball field after late coach Roger Cador

NEW ORLEANS — At its board meeting on Friday, the Southern University Board of Supervisors voted in favor of renaming the university's baseball field after late coach Roger Cador.

The board voted to approve an agenda item to designate the baseball playing field at Lee-Hines Stadium as "Roger Cador Field" following the Jaguar coach's death at the end of June. The motion passed unanimously and was accompanied by a round of applause inside the SUNO Museum of Art in New Orleans

Cador coached Southern's baseball team for 33 years, retiring in 2017 after winning 14 conference titles. His career record was 913-597-1, and he coached 10 All-Americans and 62 MLB draftees.

Board members also voted in favor of contract extensions for Head Baseball Coach Christopher Crenshaw and Head Women's Basketball Coach Carlos Funchess.

Crenshaw's contract would extend through June 30, 2029, while Funchess' contract now extends through 2033. The contract would also increase Funchess' salary by $20,000 annually.

The board will also vote on Head Women's Basketball Coach Carlos Funchess' contract extension, extending it through 2033. The contract would also increase Funchess' salary by $20,000 annually.