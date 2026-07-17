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OMV customer service center in St. Francisville closed next week due to building maintenance

2 hours 4 minutes 36 seconds ago Friday, July 17 2026 Jul 17, 2026 July 17, 2026 10:51 AM July 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ News

ST. FRANCISVILLE — St. Francisville's Office of Motor Vehicles customer service center will be closed next week starting Tuesday. 

The center will be closed from Tuesday, July 21, through Friday, July 24, as crews conduct building maintenance. 

Nearby customer service centers can be found here.

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Customers are encouraged to visit www.expresslane.la.gov to utilize the following services:
-Driver's license and ID card renewal
-Duplicate driver's license and ID
-Driver's license status check
-Cancel license plate
-Vehicle registration renewal
-Duplicate vehicle registration
-Notice of vehicle transfer

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