Cook who worked at LSU's Delta Chi house arrested after allegedly selling drugs to students

BATON ROUGE — A cook who worked at an LSU fraternity house was arrested after allegedly selling cocaine to LSU students.

East Baton Rouge Parish deputies first learned about 35-year-old Jordan Langlois' alleged drug-dealing from an anonymous tip in March. According to the tip, Langlois was selling drugs out of an apartment on East Magna Carta Place off Old Hammond Highway.

Langlois, who worked at LSU's chapter of Delta Chi as a cook, was selling the drugs to students, deputies added in an affidavit.

On June 30, deputies arranged a drug sale between an informant and Langlois at a West Chimes Street apartment. After obtaining sufficient probable cause, deputies got a search warrant and arrested Langlois.

They seized 70 grams of packaged cocaine, 21 grams of meth and MDMA pills in a locked safe. They also found multiple digital scales, empty clear mini baggies and a bottle of Inositol, a sugar substitute commonly used to cut drugs, deputies added.

Langlois claimed that he was an active drug user and knew about the drugs in the safe but that he was not selling drugs. According to the affidavit, the amount of drugs seized was more than one person could use on their own.

Langlois was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on multiple counts of possession with the intent to distribute. His bond was set at $31,500, and he is due in court on Sept. 22 for a bond review hearing.