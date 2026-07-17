90-mile memorial ride, other events honor 10th anniversary of Baton Rouge law enforcement ambush

BATON ROUGE — Friday marks the 10th anniversary of an ambush that killed four Baton Rouge law enforcement officers. It was the deadliest day in East Baton Rouge law enforcement history.

Corporal Montrell Jackson, Officer Matthew Gerald, and Deputy Brad Garafola were killed in the ambush; Sergeant Nick Tullier, who was struck in the head by gunfire during the encounter, would die in 2022.

"It's a day that, for many of us, we remember like it happened yesterday," a Baton Rouge Police Department spokesperson said in a statement. "From the weeks leading up to it, to the weeks, months, and years following, we have never forgotten those friends, brothers, husbands, sons, and dads that we lost that day nor those who were injured that day or responded to the scene. That day, and for days and weeks after, we saw the very best in each other, both law enforcement and civilian. We hurt together. We cried together. We healed together."

To honor the four officers killed on July 17, 2016, multiple events are scheduled throughout the day Friday.

First responders and community members will begin their memorial with a 90-mile trek from the Slidell Police Memorial. At 3 p.m., the Gulf Coast Brotherhood's cycling memorial ride will end at BRPD Headquarters at the BRPD Law Enforcement Fallen Heroes Memorial, where a ceremony will be held to honor the 10th anniversary of the ambush.

At 8 a.m., BRPD will walk from headquarters to the BQuick on Airline Highway, on a stretch of road that has since been named after the fallen officers. A moment of reflection and prayer will follow.

Flags will also fly at half-staff on Friday to memorialize the fallen officers.