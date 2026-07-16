94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Gonzales cat rescue center asks for donations, says it is at risk of closing in 15 days

51 minutes 8 seconds ago Thursday, July 16 2026 Jul 16, 2026 July 16, 2026 4:12 PM July 16, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

GONZALES - Rescue Alliance announced that it has 15 days to raise money to pay overdue operating expenses and keep its Cat Rescue Center open.

Officials with the non-profit called it a "critical financial emergency," saying monthly expenses due on the first of the month, including facility rent, utilities, veterinary care, cat food, medications and other essential supplies, remain unpaid.

Trending News

The organization says it needs to raise $7,000. Anyone seeking more information can find it here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days