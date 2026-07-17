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Capital Area United Way awards more than $2.2 million in grants to dozens of nonprofits
BATON ROUGE — Capital Area United Way has awarded a combined $2.245 million to 37 nonprofit organizations across 10 parishes.
The funds were awarded to the groups as part of United Way's 2026-27 "United for Opportunity" grant cycle.
CAUW said the grants will help "ensure the needs of Asset Limited, Income Constrained, yet Employed (ALICE) individuals and families are met."
"We continue to adapt to meet the needs of an ever-changing community," said George Bell, CAUW President and CEO. "One thing that we have found across the region is increased focus on the workforce; namely, getting our ALICE-level individuals in positions where they can not only maintain secure, stable jobs, but excel in them."
The grant cycle reflects an ongoing emphasis on workforce development, training and credentialing, essential needs and economic mobility, a CAUW spokesperson added.
A full list of grantees can be found here.
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