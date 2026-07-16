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Southern University Board of Supervisors voting to rename baseball field after late coach Roger Cador

1 hour 56 minutes 10 seconds ago Thursday, July 16 2026 Jul 16, 2026 July 16, 2026 12:35 PM July 16, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ News

BATON ROUGE — The Southern University Board of Supervisors is voting to name the university's baseball field after late coach Roger Cador. 

On Friday, the board will vote on approval of an agenda item that would designate the baseball playing field at Lee-Hines Stadium as "Roger Cador Field" following the Jaguar coach's death at the end of June.

Cador coached Southern's baseball team for 33 years, retiring in 2017 after winning 14 conference titles. His career record was 913-597-1, and he coached 10 All-Americans and 62 MLB draftees.

Board members will also vote on a contract extension for Head Baseball Coach Christopher Crenshaw. If approved, Crenshaw's contract would extend through June 30, 2029. 

The board will also vote on Head Women's Basketball Coach Carlos Funchess' contract extension, extending it through 2033. The contract would also increase Funchess' salary by $20,000 annually. 

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The Southern University Board of Supervisors meets Friday at 9 a.m. inside the SUNO Museum of Art in New Orleans. 

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