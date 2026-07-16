10 winners across Louisiana will receive $200 to help with back-to-school cost

BATON ROUGE - Ten families across the state will have the chance to win a $200 gift card to help with the cost of back-to-school shopping.

Entries will be accepted from now until 10 a.m. on Aug 5. The winners will be announced Aug. 6 and will be contacted with the same email or phone number they used to sign up.

The giveaway is being put on by the office of Dudley DeBosier.

“At Dudley DeBosier, we know back-to-school season is about more than checking items off a supply list,” Steve DeBosier, Partner at Dudley DeBosier, said. “It is a time when families are doing everything they can to help their children feel prepared and confident for the year ahead. We wanted to offer support in a way that is simple, useful, and meaningful for families across Louisiana.”