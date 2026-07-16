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10 winners across Louisiana will receive $200 to help with back-to-school cost
BATON ROUGE - Ten families across the state will have the chance to win a $200 gift card to help with the cost of back-to-school shopping.
Entries will be accepted from now until 10 a.m. on Aug 5. The winners will be announced Aug. 6 and will be contacted with the same email or phone number they used to sign up.
The giveaway is being put on by the office of Dudley DeBosier.
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“At Dudley DeBosier, we know back-to-school season is about more than checking items off a supply list,” Steve DeBosier, Partner at Dudley DeBosier, said. “It is a time when families are doing everything they can to help their children feel prepared and confident for the year ahead. We wanted to offer support in a way that is simple, useful, and meaningful for families across Louisiana.”
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