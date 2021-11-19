Southern University announces vaccination deadlines for students, employees

BATON ROUGE - Southern University has outlined when students and faculty will have to confirm their vaccination status with the school before the upcoming spring semester.

The college announced Friday that students and employees must submit proof of vaccination by Dec. 8. Students who are seeking an exemption for religious or medical reasons must submit that request by Dec. 3. Employees have until Dec. 8 to submit their exemption requests.

Students who are exempt or opt out will be required to submit negative COVID tests weekly when the semester begins.

Any student who doesn't comply is subject to having their spring classes dropped, but they can attempt to re-register if they comply before Jan. 7. Staff members that don't submit their status will be subject to discipline.

Read the full statement below.

The Southern University System this week announced Spring 2022 COVID-19 vaccine protocols for all students and employees on its five campuses — Southern University and A&M College, Southern University at New Orleans, Southern University Shreveport, Southern University Law Center, and Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center.



All employees and students must comply with the protocols by submitting proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or by submitting a medical or religious exemption request. Students can also submit a letter of dissent.



“Since the onset of COVID-19, faculty, staff and students have risen to the occasion and followed established protocols,” said President-Chancellor Ray L. Belton. “I cannot thank our campus communities enough for remaining vigilant and adhering to our mitigation efforts. These latest protocols are important as we maintain our commitment to the safety and wellbeing of our campus communities and are consistent with other institutions of higher education.”



The deadline for students to submit an exemption request for medical or religious reasons, or a letter of dissent is Friday, Dec. 3. The deadline for students to submit proof of COVID-19 vaccination is Wednesday, Dec. 8. Students who do not comply with these protocols are subject to having their Spring 2022 classes dropped. However, they can attempt registration again after they comply before January 7, 2022.



Students who are exempt or opt out via dissent will be required to submit negative COVID-19 test results weekly. Individual campuses may change this testing frequency at any time.



The deadline for employees to submit proof of vaccination or an exemption request for medical or religious reasons is Wednesday, Dec. 8. Employees who do not comply are subject to disciplinary action.



Employees who have approved exemptions will be required to submit negative COVID-19 test results monthly. Individual campuses may change this testing frequency at any time.



Proof of partial vaccination may be submitted by the aforementioned deadlines. However, proof of full vaccination (first and second shots, accordingly) must be submitted no later than January 7, 2022 to be in compliance with the COVID-19 vaccination protocols.