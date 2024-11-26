Southern University Ag Center hosts workshop working with 'ethnic vegetables' in south Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - The Southern University Ag Center hosted a workshop called "SUmthin's Growing!!" to educate about ethnic vegetables that grow in south Louisiana.

The term "ethnic vegetables" refers to produce that may be native to Louisiana or come from diverse cultures around the world that can be grown in south Louisiana's climate. The vegetables include elderberry, tomatillos and bitter melon.

The workshop, which taught people about growing, cooking and eating the aforementioned vegetables, was a showcase of one of the senior research associates at the Southern Ag Center's knowledge, according to Stephanie Elwood with the Ag Center.

"This event is really representative of the knowledge that comes from Ms. Mila Berhane, which is a senior research associate at the Ag Center," Elwood said.

She's been my mentor, she's been here 30 years, and she's made a real ripple effect with ethnic vegetables in the state of Louisiana. You might find loofahs in New Orleans that have come from her, so it has been a really great team effort getting her information out.