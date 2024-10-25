Southern travels to take on Florida A&M for week nine SWAC match up

Tallahassee, FL - The Southern Jaguars are preparing for a big SWAC match up with Florida A&M on Saturday at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

The Jags are in first place in the SWAC West where they have a 3-0 conference record. FAMU is third in line in the SWAC East with a 1-1 record in conference play.

Last year when the two programs met in Baton Rouge, it was a four quarter battle. However, the Rattlers got the win 26-19 and went on to win the SWAC Championship.

These two teams are not new to each other. The Jags have not beaten the Rattlers in Tallahassee since 2001 when Southern nailed a field goal in overtime to win. Current head coach Terrence Graves was an assistant for the Jaguars at that time.

"At one point in time, Southern-Florida A&M was the longest running rivalry in college football, in terms of HBCUs, and then that ended. I think, in 2001 I believe, after we beat them and they turned the sprinkles on us that game. It was good to get back and playing them, and it's good that they're in the conference (SWAC). But when you talk about two schools that are parallel, I mean you talking about academics to athletics to alumni, fan support. You know, I don't know if you can find two institutions that really mirror one another. It's going to be, I mean, Bragg is a place, you know, you gotta be ready to go and play at Bragg. And they going to be fired up and ready to go. You know, we going in, you know, we're not going in afraid, we're going in prepared and ready to play," Graves said.

The game is set for 6:00 p.m. CST at Bragg Memorial Stadium. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.