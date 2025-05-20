Latest Weather Blog
Southern's Thibodeaux named SWAC Player of the Year
BATON ROUGE - Southern outfielder Cardell Thibodeaux's incredible offensive season is being recognized by the SWAC.
Thibodeaux was named SWAC Player of the Year on Tuesday after completing the regular season with a .438 batting average, 18 home runs, and 68 RBIs.
Four other Southern Jaguars were named All-SWAC.
2025 SWAC BASEBALL AWARDS
Coach of the Year
Jonathan Hernandez, Bethune-Cookman
Player of the Year
Cardell Thibodeaux, Southern
Co-Hitter of the Year
Juan Cruz, Alabama State
Co-Hitter of the Year
Andrey Martinez, Bethune-Cookman
Pitcher of the Year
Eric Elliott, Jackson State
Relief Pitcher of the Year
Jean Carlos Zambrano, Bethune-Cookman
Freshman of the Year
Garrett Workman, Florida A&M
Newcomer of the Year
Cardell Thibodeaux, Southern
All-SWAC Baseball First Team
C – Broedy Poppell, Florida A&M
1B – Juan Cruz, Alabama State
2B – Jesus Vanegas, Bethune-Cookman
3B – Jay Campbell, Florida A&M
SS – Bryce Hughes, Texas Southern
DH – Taj Bates, Southern
OF – Cardell Thibodeaux, Southern
OF – Andrey Martinez, Bethune-Cookman
OF – Kameron Douglas, Alabama State
SP – Eric Elliott, Jackson State
SP – Kenney Fabian, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
RP – Jean Carlos Zambrano, Bethune-Cookman
All-SWAC Baseball Second Team
C – Chris Marcellus, Grambling State
1B – Wilbert Perez, Jackson State
2B – Alex Espaillat, Alabama State
3B – KJ White, Southern
SS – Jeter Polledo, Bethune-Cookman
DH – Damian Garcia, Texas Southern
OF – Trey Rutledge, Alabama A&M
OF – Darryl Lee, Bethune-Cookman
OF – Jordan McCladdie, Jackson State
SP- Jorhan Laboy, Alabama State
SP – Edwin Sanchez, Bethune-Cookman
SP – Nick Luckett, Southern
RP – Ethan Bates, Grambling State
RP- Peyton Huff, Southern
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU baseball feels confident in coming national seed
-
Loranger woman accused of filing false child abuse reports arrested
-
Deputies: Man arrested for attempted murder tried to hide gun under pot
-
NEW DETAILS: Alleged drunk driver barrels into front of New Roads home
-
Police arrest woman as accessory to murder, allegedly helped hide accused killer