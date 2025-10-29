69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Southern's offense showed improvement in McNair's first game as interim head coach

5 hours 3 minutes 4 seconds ago Tuesday, October 28 2025 Oct 28, 2025 October 28, 2025 7:56 PM October 28, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - Southern still riding a six game losing streak, but there were obvious improvements on the offensive side of the ball in Fred McNair's debut as the Jags' interim head coach.

Southern put up 414 yards of offense by running 70 plays. They were 9-of-15 on third down, which McNair said was a big improvement from previous games.

Quarterback Ashton Strother completed 12-of-28 passes for 197 yards. The Southern rushing attack racked up 217 yards. All five touchdowns were on the ground.

While improvement was there, Coach McNair says there are still things they need to work on like pre-snap penalties. 

Southern will look to finally get back in the win column on the road at Arkansas Pine Bluff this weekend.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. and the game can be streamed on SWAC TV.

