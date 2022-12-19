Southern quarterback BeSean McCray enters transfer portal

43°
BATON ROUGE - Southern University quarterback BeSean McCray is reportedly entering the transfer portal, according to a tweet he posted Monday.

McCray announced his entrance into the transfer portal Monday, saying it was a "blessing" to have represented the Jags on and off the field. 

