69°
Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana baseball advances to Sun Belt Championship
TROY, Ala. - Louisiana baseball won a pair of games against Texas State to advance to the Sun Belt Tournament Championship. After losing earlier in the tournament to the Bobcats, the Ragin' Cajuns fought their way through a nationally ranked Coastal Carolina team to get back to Texas State in the semifinals.
Louisiana won game one 12-6 to force game two, and then won the second game 7-4.
The Cajuns now await a dance partner for the Championship. They will face the winner of the Southern Miss.-Troy game. The Golden Eagles play the Trojans on Sunday, May 24, at 9:00 a.m.
The Sun Belt Championship is scheduled for later that day at 1:00 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Former U-High QB Emile Picarella leaves LSU football
-
LSU's Alix Franklin staying connected with St. Amant softball
-
17-year-old arrested on principal to murder charge in deadly robbery at Coursey...
-
Port Allen Police investigating after body found along Oaks Avenue
-
FRIDAY HEALTH REPORT: A simple acronym can help you spot a stroke...
Sports Video
-
Former U-High QB Emile Picarella leaves LSU football
-
LSU's Alix Franklin staying connected with St. Amant softball
-
LSU softball readies for Super Regional against top-seeded Alabama
-
LSU baseball sees season come to an early end in SEC Tournament...
-
LSU baseball facing more drama in critical SEC Tournament contest