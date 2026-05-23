Southern baseball loses to FAMU, Jags eliminated from SWAC tournament

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Southern baseball's rematch with Florida A&M at the SWAC tournament started well for the Jags with an early home run from Ryan Hunter, but the Rattlers ended up scoring five unanswered runs and defeated Southern 5-1.

FAMU handed Southern both of their losses in the tournament. The Rattlers had defeated Southern 15-6 in the Jags' second game in Birmingham.

With the two-seeded Jags eliminated, both of the top seeds in the SWAC Tournament, Southern and defending champion Bethune-Cookman, were eliminated on the same day. With the SWAC Tournament title no longer in play, any hope the Jaguars had of making the NCAA Tournament is now effectively gone.

Southern has not won the SWAC Tournament since 2021.