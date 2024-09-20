Southern on the road again to start SWAC play

Baton Rouge - The Southern Jaguars are gearing up for another road trip for week four of the season.

The Jags will travel to Prairie View A&M for their first official game in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Southern is trying to get over the hump after falling to Jackson State a week ago. The Jags struggled on both sides of the ball. They had a hard time pushing the ball down field offensively, and making stops defensively.

They took accountability for what went wrong at Veterans Memorial Stadium last week, and they're coming together as a team to get back on track.

"I love my team, and I love the feedback, because my team is an honest team. They don't say what I want them to hear, what we want them to hear. They say they'll tell me what they did and didn't do well or how they feel and that's what you want as a coach. And so I appreciate the fact that those guys the thing that was most encouraging, that those guys really felt the pain from losing the game, that we thought we had a really good shot of winning, and those guys we just didn't play well. So those guys understand that," Graves said.

The Jags are no stranger to the Panthers. This is the 73rd meeting between the two teams. Prairie View A&M beat Southern 27-21 in 2023, but the last time the Jags played at Panther Stadium, they won 45-13.

Kick off is set for 6:00 p.m. on Saturday from Prairie View, TX. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.