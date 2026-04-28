Tuesday Health Report: Doctors say compressed nerves responsible for headaches can be treated with surgery

Some headaches that last all day and resist treatments like medication may be caused by compressed nerves.

Often called trigger-site-induced headaches, this type of pain can be difficult to treat with standard options.

"Headaches that originate from compression of the occipital nerve will usually have a pain that starts on the back of the neck and radiates to the side of the head," said Dr. Antonio Forte. "Headaches that are originating from compression of the supraorbital and supratrochlear nerve, they will usually start with a pain site that is above their eye, and that pain will radiate to their forehead."

Nerves can be compressed by surrounding tissue or muscle. Surgery may be an option for some patients.

Dr. Forte explains that occipital nerve decompression starts with a 5-centimeter incision made along the hairline.

"We are able to then identify your greater occipital nerve, remove the adjacent muscle and fascia that may be compressing the nerve," Forte said. "For decompression of the supraorbital or supratrochlear nerve, we then perform an incision that is similar to the incision that we do when we are performing a cosmetic eyelid surgery."

Surrounding tissue is removed to relieve pressure on the nerve. Forte says many patients feel relief within weeks of surgery.