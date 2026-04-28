LSU women's basketball signs Louisiana native guard to 2026-27 roster

BATON ROUGE - Kim Mulkey and LSU women’s basketball continue to build their 2026–27 roster, adding junior guard Chloe Larry out of Tennessee Tech.

Larry spent the last two seasons with the Golden Eagles, making an immediate impact as a freshman. She averaged 11.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists, earning a spot on the Ohio Valley Conference All-Newcomer Team while starting 30 of 31 games.

She is a versatile scorer who can get to her spots all over the floor, including behind the three-point arc. In her freshman season, she knocked down 35-of-98 (35.7%) of her three-point attempts.

The 5-foot-8 guard followed that up with a successful sophomore campaign and All-OVC Second Team honors, finishing last season with 13.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Larry is from Bossier City and played at Parkway High School, the same school as current LSU guard Mikaylah Williams. While there, she picked up the nickname “Silent Assassin” for how easily she could score from just about anywhere.

The Tigers also added EuroLeague forward Noa Morro from Spain to their roster on Monday.