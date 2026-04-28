Turner Industries to open nuclear fabrication facilities in New Iberia and Port Allen

PORT ALLEN — Turner Industries is building two nuclear fabrication facilities in Louisiana, one in New Iberia and one in Port Allen, that are expected to create 1,000 direct new jobs.

The 1,000 direct jobs will be split evenly between the two sites, with 500 at each location. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will also generate 1,378 indirect new jobs, bringing the total to 2,378 new job opportunities across the state.

The positions are expected to pay an average annual salary of $77,000, which LED says is 25 percent above the state average wage.

"This is about good-paying jobs, American energy security and making sure the future of this industry is powered right here in Louisiana," Landry said.

The New Iberia facility sits on a 95-acre site at the Port of Iberia, with direct deepwater access and major transportation connections. It includes 90,000 square feet of indoor fabrication space, a 420-foot dock and the capacity to load modules weighing up to 6,000 tons.

The Port Allen facility, located along the Mississippi River, has been part of Turner's operations since 1983. The 75-acre site is dedicated to pipe fabrication and painting, with the capacity to produce up to 6,500 spools per month, and has direct access to barge, rail and highway transportation.

Founded in Baton Rouge in 1961, Turner Industries is headquartered there today with more than 9,300 employees and six offices statewide.

The facilities will produce high-precision modules and nuclear-grade piping for the next generation of nuclear reactors and advanced modular power plants across the United States.

"These Louisiana facilities and their capabilities represent a commitment in our workforce and our state," Turner Industries CEO Stephen Toups said.

Turner Industries, along with other companies, expects to partner with local community colleges for dedicated training programs to build a nuclear-ready workforce. Details on that initiative will be shared as they are finalized.

The expansion is part of Louisiana's recently released Nuclear Strategic Framework, which LED says positions the state as a hub for the American nuclear supply chain.