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Jaguar baseball travels to Lafayette for Tuesday night game vs. Cajuns
LAFAYETTE — Southern baseball is headed to Lafayette for a Tuesday night game against the University of Louisiana.
The Jags enter the midweek matchup at No. 4 in the SWAC standings, with a 14-7 conference record (21-20 overall).
The 9-12 (25-18) Ragin' Cajuns, on the other hand, sit at No. 10 in the 14-team Sun Belt.
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The game starts at 6 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.
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