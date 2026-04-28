Jaguar baseball travels to Lafayette for Tuesday night game vs. Cajuns

LAFAYETTE — Southern baseball is headed to Lafayette for a Tuesday night game against the University of Louisiana.

The Jags enter the midweek matchup at No. 4 in the SWAC standings, with a 14-7 conference record (21-20 overall).

The 9-12 (25-18) Ragin' Cajuns, on the other hand, sit at No. 10 in the 14-team Sun Belt.

The game starts at 6 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.