Southern assistant football coach gets NFL opportunity at upcoming clinic

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announce that Southern running backs coach Joshua Covington has been selected as one of the 25 finalists for the 2026 Tampa Bay Buccaneers National Coaching Academy.

Covington was selected from over 1,000 applicants worldwide and will take part in an intensive, comprehensive curriculum and an opportunity to participate in the team’s 2026 rookie minicamp for coaching candidates seeking their first entry into the NFL.

The clinic will run from May 4-10 at the team's training facility and is for any coach with three or more years of coaching or work experience in a football program at the high school, college or semi-professional league level.

Covington and other coaches are expected to take part in team meetings and on-field coaching sessions with Buccaneers rookies, this year’s class will participate in masterclass sessions with Super-Bowl Champion head coaches Bruce Arians and Tony Dungy, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles and general manager Jason Licht.

Additional programming will include sessions focused on film review and breakdowns, media training, business insights and interactive networking opportunities.