Ascension Public Schools to roll out new gun detection technology on select campuses starting in May

GEISMAR - Starting in May, Ascension Public Schools plans to test new security measures at three schools as part of a pilot program.

School officials told students at Dutchtown High, Lowery Middle and Pecan Grove Primary to expect changes in the school arrival process.

Dutchtown High Principal Barry Whittington said he wants to see students dedicated to their education, not fearful for their safety. Dutchtown High was chosen for the program due to its size, as approximately 1,700 students attend each year.

"If students aren’t safe, they can’t feel comfortable coming to school,” Whittington said.

As a graduate of East Ascension High, Whittington said, school security has come a long way in Ascension Parish.

“In 2003, there were no metal detectors in schools and things like that in Ascension Parish," he said. “Our parish is very serious about making sure that our kids are safe every single day, so we can keep their academics as the main focus.”

In January, a student at Dutchtown High brought a gun onto campus and threatened another student, sending the school into lockdown.

“A lot of people reached out to me after the incident in January. This is the first step in making sure our campus remains and stays safe," Whittington said.

Ascension Public Schools Chief Operations Director Jeff Parent told WBRZ last August about expanding technology, the Raptor Program, which would help schools go into lockdown more quickly, saving precious minutes.

Now, Parent said the focus has shifted to screening and creating additional measures to catch people who may intend to do harm before they can make it into the school or sports game.

“This is just the next wave that we’re going through. We have secure points of entry. We have our perimeter secured. Now, we’re on intake of students and staff," Parent said.

He said each machine costs between $20,000 to $25,000, and these weapons detection systems are part of the $2,500,000 allotted toward security improvements, paid through a 2024 bond issue.

The group that makes the weapons detection systems, Ceia USA, touts success with its screeners, which it calls Opengate, and notes it differs from traditional metal detectors in that it is designed to handle large volumes of people.

“This has some AI technology in it that it’s looking for mass and shape. It’s a little bit different. It’s not going to go off with keys and iPhones, things like that. It’s really specific on what we’re looking for, for anything that can come in and cause trouble,” Parent said.

M6 Global Defense Founder and CEO Michael Matranga is a school security expert out of Houston, Texas. He said the system Ascension Public Schools chose is one widely used across the nation.

“If you’re not using technology in combination with humans to provide a better, more secure environment for your kids, you’re behind," Matranga said.

Matranga said no security system is perfect, and emphasized the importance of a strong plan and foundation for addressing challenges before they develop into threats, elements he said which create a safe school culture.

“Assessing your mental health resources. How’s your behavioral threat assessment program? Are your people properly trained? Do you have mechanisms in place that lock doors, so security can’t be breached? Do you have good culture and climate among your staff?” Matranga said.

The system is expected to go into use on May 4. If successful, the weapons detection systems will be implemented in all Ascension Public Schools for the 2026-2027 school year.