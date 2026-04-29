Southern baseball falls apart late at Cajuns in run-rule loss

LAFAYETTE - The Southern Jaguar baseball team rallied late in their game to take an impressive lead over the host UL-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns but ultimately fell apart late to lose 15-5 in a run-rule shorted game.

Southern trailed 3-0 in the sixth inning, but an impressive two-out rally saw the Jaguars score five runs in the top of the inning to take a 5-3 lead and wrestle control of the game away from the Cajuns.

Lafayette would regain the lead with five runs of their own in the bottom of the sixth and then add seven more in the bottom of the seventh to end the night early.

Southern was led at the plate by designated hitter Kameron Byrd who went 4-4 with two RBI.

The Jaguars are on the road this weekend at Mississippi Valley State.