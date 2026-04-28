Suspects in Caleb Wilson hazing death appear in court as Wilson's family sits in front row

BATON ROUGE — Tuesday morning, all five suspects arrested in connection with Caleb Wilson's hazing death appeared in court.

Four of the suspects — Isaiah Smith, Kyle Thurman, Caleb McCray and Winston Sanders — appeared in a 19th JDC courtroom in person, while Jayden Landrum attempted to appear in court virtually, but had an audio issue and his appearence waived by his attorney.

McCray, Smith and Thurman are facing felony hazing charges, with McCray also being indicted on a manslaughter charge. Sanders and Landrum were indicted on charges of principal to felony hazing and obstruction of justice.

Wilson's February 2025 death is being tried as one case.

The Wilson family sat in the front row during the proceedings, with parents Corey and Urania Wilson sitting attentively next to their other children, Koren and Cory Jr.

The district attorney’s office said it is still working with the lawyers to get all of the discovery on the case. All parties have decided to push the next court appearance back to Aug. 19 for another motions hearing.

For the Aug. 19 court date, Thurman was granted permission by the judge to appear in court virtually because he now lives in North Carolina with his family.

Winston requested to drive through the state of Mississippi. As a Monroe native whose family lives in Monroe, he is consistently driving there from Baton Rouge to spend time with his family. His lawyer said that he is a full-time student at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, set to graduate in December.

The state objected to this request. However, the judge still granted the motion.