42°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern men's basketball improves to 4-0 in SWAC play

1 hour 41 minutes 7 seconds ago Monday, January 13 2025 Jan 13, 2025 January 13, 2025 11:13 PM January 13, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The Southern men's basketball team picked up another conference win on Monday night.

The Jaguars handled visiting Bethune-Cookman 69-53 and improved to 9-8 overall and 4-0 in SWAC play.

Doinjahe Thomas led Southern with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Jordan Johnson added 10 points and two assists.

The Jaguars host Grambling State on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days